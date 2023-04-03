Is Chris Hemsworth Retiring? Thor Actor's Schedule Indicates He Isn't Taking Up New Roles

It was during the shooting of his Disney+ documentary series Limitless that actor Chris Hemsworth discovered he has a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease later in life. At the time, the Thor fame revealed he was planning to take a hiatus from his acting career, but assured fans that it wasn’t his ‘resignation’ from acting. He clarified that he’s set to take a break after finishing the publicity tour of his documentary along with the other work he has already contracted. His reported plan was to slow down a bit to spend more time with his family. But now it appears, that the actor has made up his mind to leave the showbiz industry.

A report by Page Six indicates his schedule is making it quite clear that he wants to entirely retire. The Marvel superhero has four upcoming projects which include reprising Thor in an Avenger sequel film, an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic, Extraction 2, and Furiosa. A source close to the development suggests that Chris Hemsworth has no plans to take on any other project in near future. The insider added it is because of the heightened risk for Alzheimer’s.

Previously, Vanity Fair revealed that he has two copies of a specific type of genes, which he inherited from both his parents, that likely puts him at more risk of contracting the disease. Reportedly, his grandfather also suffers from Alzheimer’s. After his biggest fear was confirmed by medical tests, the actor said he is focused on taking preventative steps. “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation,” he told the magazine back in November 2022.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease which means its symptoms gradually develop over years eventually becoming serious. The first sign is that it affects the neuro system and brain functions which could mean minor memory problems for quite a long time before the severity increases. While shedding light on the preventive steps, Hemsworth added,

“It’s all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It’s all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way.”

It is important to note that Chris Hemsworth has clarified he has not been diagnosed with the disease yet, but he has only been warned about him being at a higher risk. “It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication,” he added. The actor wants to return to his home country in Byron Bay Australia to be with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children, daughter India Rose and twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

