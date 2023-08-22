Is Hailey Beiber Taking Control Of Justin Beiber’s Business Ventures? Find Out

Ever since Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin tied the nuptial knot in September 2018, the couple has shelled out some major couple goals. From embarking on vacations to engaging in PDAs, Mr and Mrs Bieber are completely smitten with each other. In an earlier interview, the celebrity duo even spoke about being each other’s pillar of strength and support. In fact, when the Stay singer opened up about his battle with mental health, Hailey revealed that she was never going to abandon her husband despite troubling circumstances. Now, as per the latest reports Hailey has even taken an active role in Justin’s business endeavours.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Justin Beiber has terminated his contract with longtime friend and music manager Scooter Braun. Although there is no official confirmation about the split up, sources claim that it might be because of Hailey Beiber’s involvement and influence in her husband’s business affairs. According to a report by Page Six, Hailey is almost never absent whenever there is a business meeting with Justin and other business authorities.

“Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him (Justin Beiber). She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing," revealed a source, as quoted by Page Six. While some reports rubbished the rumours of the speculated feud between Justin Beiber and his manager Scooter Braun, claiming that the singer is “not looking for new management" another industry insider revealed that although Justin and Scooter did not part ways, there are definitely some “issues".