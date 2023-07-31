Harry Styles Still Not Over Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Wilde? Here's What We Know

Harry Styles’ recent trip to Italy has caused quite a stir among fans and paparazzi. The singer’s getaway showcased not only his toned physique but also what seems to be a fresh tattoo. The tattoo, in an elegant italic font on his right leg read ‘Olivia,’ seemingly a dedication to his former girlfriend, director Olivia Wilde.

The viral photos shared by TMZ News captured Harry Styles in his element, basking in the sun during a relaxing boat trip on Lake Bolsena. The attention-grabbing images showcased his chiselled abs and a collection of captivating tattoos on his torso, prominently featuring the name ‘Olivia’ etched into his thigh. Below that, there was another word, but fans are still puzzled about its meaning and connection.

Fans have been divided over the significance of the new tattoo. While some are convinced it’s a tribute to his recent ex, Olivia Wilde, others raised the possibility that it could be an older tattoo related to the song ‘Olivia’ that Harry had sung during his time with One Direction. Among the comments, one person expressed concern, saying, “Oh god, he got her name tattooed. Hope you’re ok," while another clarified, “It’s for their 1D song, not the actress/director." A user pointed out, “He did have a hit song with One Direction called ‘Olivia,’ so it could be referring to those days."

Advertisement

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship became public in early 2021 when they were spotted together at his agent’s wedding in California. The two were reportedly dating for about two years before they called it quits in November 2022. During their time together, they became one of the most popular celebrity couples in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Previously, during his highly anticipated concert in Vienna, fans noticed actress Taylor Russell in what appeared to be a VIP area near the stage. Soon pictures and videos circulating online sparked speculation that she could be Harry Styles’ new girlfriend.