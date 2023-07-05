Is Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher? Netflix Has An Interesting Response

Ever since British actor Henry Cavill made his first appearance as Geralt of Rivia, fans were drawn to the immersive fantasy world brought to life on screen with The Witcher. Naturally, the news of his exit from the show undoubtedly came as a heavy blow to devoted fans. In an attempt to reassure and remind fans that Cavill is still going to wield the Witcher’s sword in season three, Netflix has adopted a new strategy. On The Witcher handle Twitter, the streaming giant shared a bunch of snaps each taken from different locations in the United Kingdom. The message? To affirm that, yes, Henry Cavill will still be embodying Geralt of Rivia in the highly anticipated third season of The Witcher. The locations featured the words “Yes, he’s still Geralt in season three of The Witcher." The locations include Edinburgh Castle, the White Cliffs of Dover, The South Bank, and The Shard.

“Just in case you need a reminder," the official account of the show wrote alongside the snaps of the advertisements. The message is loud and clear for the fans. Henry Cavill might be wielding the sword of the Witcher one last time. However, it is still not time for us to bid him goodbye.

Advertisement

Volume one of season 3 has been dropped on Netflix and Henry Cavill is prominently visible in the role of the monster hunter. Volume two of this season will also release this month. It consists of the remaining three episodes of the season. While Cavill has wrapped up the shoot for season three, he will still be seen on-screen for volume two.