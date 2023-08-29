Is Irina Shayk Back With Ex Boyfriend Bradley Cooper? Here's What We Know

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have sparked reconciliation rumours. This comes at a time when gossip mills are abuzz about a possible romance between the Russian supermodel and National Football League (NFL) star Tom Brady. Irina and Bradley dated for a brief period from 2015 and 2019, but continued to co-parent their daughter Lea de Seine. Meanwhile, reports of Irina dating Tom Brady surfaced in late July when the Russian supermodel was spotted looking “cozy" in Tom’s car, followed by spending time together, reports People magazine.

Now, the attention of the masses has shifted to the former pair of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, upon the duo embarking on a trip to Italy with their 6-year-old. Rumours of a rekindled romance started spreading when mushy pictures of Irina and Bradley surfaced on social media. In fact, Page Six reported that “the exes got touchy-feely" on their family vacation.

The pictures capture Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper in all smiles as they enjoy a serene boat ride in Italy with their daughter. The 37-year-old supermodel sported a basic, asymmetrical black dress that she teamed up with a black baseball cap and a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses. She even put on stone-studded earrings. Meanwhile, Bradley too kept it simple, donning a casual white shirt, grey trousers, and uber-chic sunglasses.

Bradley Cooper was seen being chivalrous, helping his former flame, Irina Shayk get on the boat, extending his hand for her to hold. The actor also guided her by placing his hand on her waist affectionately. During the boat ride, Irina flashed a radiant smile, with Bradley looking at her, his face turned away from the camera. Later on, the Hangover actor also wrapped an arm around Irina as they seemed to enjoy a view from a distance. The former couple looked genuinely happy and in good spirits on the trip, their subtle intimacy unmissable from the pictures.

Two days ago, Irina Shayk set the internet ablaze by dropping some glimpses of her Italy vacation, posing against rocks, going topless. Irina struck an array of alluring poses for the click, looking drop-dead gorgeous in just bikini bottoms. Bradley Cooper too was seen basking in the sun, flaunting his chiseled physique by going shirtless, lying on a kayak. The photo was shared by Irina on her now-disappeared Instagram stories.