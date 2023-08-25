Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating 25-Year-Old Model Vittoria Ceretti? Read On

Besides his stupendous performances, the one thing that Leonardo DiCaprio is known for is his dating life. Not long ago, the Revenant actor was all over the headlines after rumours went rife that he was dating British-Indian model Neelam Gill. The duo was spotted on several occasions, spending quality time with each other. But it seems like a thing of the past, as Neelam Gill later clarified that there was nothing brewing between them, and in fact, she was dating DiCaprio’s “good friend." Now, the 48-year-old Hollywood star has yet again hogged the limelight after he was recently spotted with model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara, California as they enjoyed a supposed dessert date together.

According to a report by Page Six, both Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti twinned in white outfits. DiCaprio donned a casual tee that he paired with brown cargo shorts. He completed his day-out look with a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses tucked into the front of his T-shirt. The actor also wore a face mask.

Vittoria, on the other hand, donned a full-sleeved, crew neck sweatshirt that she teamed up with black athletic shorts. The gorgeous lady also carried a blue purse. In another set of pictures, the Italian model was seen wearing a body-hugging, black T-shirt. She kept her tresses open and wore black sunglasses. Both DiCaprio and his rumoured ladylove slipped into sneakers.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were clicked while they were walking out of an ice cream parlour in the streets of California’s Santa Barbara. They seemed to be engrossed in a conversation. While the Hollywood actor enjoyed an iced latte, the 25-year-old model opted for a cone of ice cream. Pictures of DiCaprio and Vittoria soon found their way on social media platforms, sparking dating rumours.