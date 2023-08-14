Is Marriage On The Cards For Actress Raashi Khanna?

Actress Raashi Khanna has wowed the audience with her acting skills in Farzi and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Raashi’s dedication to her craft has earned her a loyal fan base that eagerly awaits her upcoming projects. Fans also want to know about her personal life. Recently, rumours of Raashi getting married surfaced on social media. Raashi said in an interview that she was once head over heels in love with someone and was depressed after her breakup with that person. She said that she later got acquainted with another individual and became friends with him. Raashi had said that this friendship had a positive impact on her health as well. Now, it is speculated that their friendship has blossomed into love and they will get married soon. The person’s identity is not known. An official confirmation regarding these rumours is awaited.

Rumours regarding Raashi’s romantic life have surfaced in the past as well. There were speculations that she was dating an actor from the Telugu cinema. She rubbished the allegations and said, “I don’t have a boyfriend yet. When I have one, I will tell you." In an earlier interview, Raashi revealed more about her dating life and said that she likes tall men. She also said that she has no plans of settling down in life anytime soon. “I am not ready for marriage yet," she said.

Raashi has also dominated the headlines for her upcoming film Yodha. It revolves around an aeroplane hijack, where a soldier helps the passengers by fighting the terrorists. His task to help is made tough after there’s damage to the flight engine. How this soldier tackles the battle despite the tough circumstances forms the core theme of Yodha. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha have directed this film. Yodha boasts a talented cast starring Disha Patani, Siddharth Malhotra and many others. Raashi Khanna will mark her comeback to Bollywood movies with Yodha after nine years. She last acted in her Bollywood debut film Madras Cafe opposite John Abraham. Madras Cafe was a hit at the box office.