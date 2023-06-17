Is MS Dhoni's Debut Film As Producer LGM Ready For Release? Here's What We Know

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s debut film as a producer LGM: Let’s Get Married is likely to release soon. As per reports, the film’s shooting has been completed. It is currently in the post-production stage and nearing its completion. The reports also added that the makers are preparing to release the LGM trailer soon.

On Friday, the makers revealed the first song from the movie. Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd tweeted, “The first single #Salana from #LGM is streaming now on all your favourite platforms." The song is called Salana in Tamil and Lalana in Telugu. Take a look:

The teaser of the film, starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, was released on June 7 by Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The production house also wrote, “We are thrilled to share the teaser of #LGM- a fun-filled entertainer to warm your hearts. Coming to cinemas soon!" It got an amazing response from the audience and garnered more than 7 million views so far on YouTube.

LGM: Let’s Get Married, directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, also stars Yogi Babu, RJ Vijay, and Venkat Prabhu. MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni are producing the film. Notably, director Thamilmani is also composing the music for the film.