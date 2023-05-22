Is Nagarjuna Taking A Temporary Break From Films? Here's What We Know

Nagarjuna has enjoyed a prolific career since his debut in 1986 with the film Vikram directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao. Over the years, he has garnered immense recognition and numerous accolades. However, recent reports suggest that Nagarjuna may have voluntarily decided to take a break from the industry, leading to speculation about his current absence.

According to a report from The Siasat Times, it is speculated that Nagarjuna’s decision may be influenced by the recent underperformance of his and his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni’s films at the box office. Furthermore, the report highlights Nagarjuna’s limited engagement on social media, with no professional updates from his side, apart from extending well wishes to other films such as Agent and Custody.

Additionally, Nagarjuna was not seen at any of the promotional events for his son’s film, Custody. As per the report, the actor who has a history of actively supporting his sons in promoting their films, remained quite absent. It is important to note that there has been no official confirmation about the same from the actor himself.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain when Nagarjuna will resume work on his forthcoming projects, as no specific information is available at this time. While rumours circulate about a potential collaboration with Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, no official statement has been released to confirm this. In conclusion, it appears that the actor is presently taking a temporary voluntary break from the film industry.

Nagarjuna last appeared in the 2022 film The Ghost, which received mixed reviews from critics with a low box office collection. It was written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The movie featured Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan as the leads, with Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles. The plot revolves around an ex-Interpol officer named Vikram Naidu, who causes chaos. He goes MIA but eventually shows up for his cherished family. Additionally, the actor was also seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra as an artist who plays a vital role in driving the plot of the film.