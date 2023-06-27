Is Ram Charan Taking A Break To Take Care Of Wife Upasana And Baby?

The Telugu actor, Ram Charan has been on cloud nine lately with the arrival of his first child and is looking to take a break from acting for a while. According to an article published by Bollywood Hungama, sources tell that Ram Charan has talked to his producers and informed them that he won’t be shooting for a few upcoming weeks. He will be at home taking care of his wife Upasana and their first child.

This couldn’t have been a better year for the Tollywood star as he has been in the headlines constantly. From his film recently winning an Oscar for Best Original Song to representing India on a global level to now having his first child after so long, Ram Charan is probably having the best year of his life. Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for 11 years and recently celebrated their marriage anniversary on 14th June and were blessed with a beautiful daughter just 6 days later.

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s father, the legendary actor Chiranjeevi seemed very delighted by the arrival of his granddaughter. He tweeted out and welcomed the newborn to the family and showed how much joy the young one has brought to their lives and the millions of their fans.