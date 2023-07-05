Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Taking A Short Break From Acting To Focus On Her Health?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is experiencing extraordinary success in her professional career. Despite all the admiration pouring in for her performances, she has reportedly decided to take a short hiatus from her work commitments. The actress allegedly intends to take a well-deserved break to prioritise her health and undergo additional treatment for Myositis, as per a report by Pinkvilla. Additionally, she may also embark on international trips during this time for training purposes related to her forthcoming ventures.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements."

During the release of her film Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu discussed her upcoming projects, Kushi and Citadel India. She exclaimed, “The two are starkly different from one another," quoted Pinkvilla.

Further, the actress found it peculiar that both her co-stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Varun Dhawan, share the initials “VD." “I’m working with two VDs. But they’re both amazing co-stars for sure. Both are very giving co-stars. I definitely draw from my co-stars. When they put up a great performance it just makes me want to do my best and it pushes me to my limits so I think they are both incredible co-stars," she said.