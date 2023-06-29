Is Singer Aamir Khan Making A Comeback? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan, known as the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is currently taking a break from acting. Following the lukewarm response to his previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, Aamir expressed that he would only embark on a new project when he feels “emotionally prepared." However, there is a buzz doing rounds on the internet that the actor is set to make a comeback in the music scene. A now-deleted video shared by singer Sona Mohapatra on her Instagram Stories gave a glimpse of that possibility. The clip showed Aamir Khan inside a recording studio.

The snippet captured music composer Ram Sampath directing Aamir Khan. The clip garnered significant attention on social media, sparking curiosity among Aamir Khan’s fans. While the 19-second video did not reveal much information, it led to speculation that Aamir Khan may be planning a comeback after his hiatus. Fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting project from the actor. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding whether Aamir Khan is recording a song or not, the speculation continues to circulate as enthusiasts eagerly await further updates.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan first showcased his vocal talent in 1998 when he collaborated with singer Alka Yagnik to lend his voice to the beloved song Aati Kya Khandala in the movie Ghulam. Since then, this melodious track has remained a favourite among audiences. However, Aamir Khan has not pursued singing further and has not recorded any songs since then.