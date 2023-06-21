Is Subhedar Just Another Verison Of Om Raut’s Tanhaji? Read Here To Know More

Since its announcement, the historical epic Subhedar, directed by Digpal Lanjekar and based on the life of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare, has been in the news. Fans can now eagerly anticipate the release of the teaser. On Tuesday, actor Chinmay Mandlekar shared the movie poster and announced that the teaser for Subhedar would be unveiled on June 21.

Today, the highly awaited teaser was released, causing a sensation on the internet. Alongside the teaser, Chinmay Mandlekar wrote, “We present the glorious image of Shri Shivraj Ashtak ‘Subhedar’ at the feet of Pushpa Mata Bhavani! The epic saga of Sinhagad will be released on August 25."

After watching the teaser, the audience drew comparisons between “Subhedar" and Om Raut’s “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior." Fans are eagerly requesting the film to be released in both Hindi and Marathi.

For those who may be unfamiliar, Subedar Tanaji Malusare was a revered military leader in the Maratha Empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji. He led a successful campaign to capture the Kondhana fort from Udaybhan Singh Rathore, a Rajput fort keeper.