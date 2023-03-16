A photograph of Prabhas has created ripples on social media. Wondering why? It’s a morphed image. The viral photo featured Prabhas posing with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar. “What happened to Prabhas?” a user tweeted. While many speculated that the actor might have gained weight, others pointed out that it was an intentional move to troll Prabhas. Later, it was revealed that the man was an unidentified visitor.

Take a look at the morphed image here:

“He is not Prabhas,” a user reacted.

Another added, “It’s a photoshop image.”

“It’s obviously an edited one,” read another tweet.

In the middle of this, a person shared a picture from the same meeting. We can spot Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar talking to the person in a white kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next in Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush. The movie, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth, will hit theatres on June 16, 2023.

Prabhas will also feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K. Last month, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers rolled out the release date of the film which is January 12, 2024.

Sharing the poster, which has silhouette shots, Prabhas wrote, “??-?-?? ?? ??! #????????…Happy Mahashivratri.”

Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for his National Award-winning work: 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film is Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first project together. Deepika has previously shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2015 film Piku.

Prabhas made his acting debut in the year 2002 with the Telugu drama Eeswar. A year later, in 2004, he attained his breakthrough with the romantic action film Varsham. Prabhas attained pan-India popularity with SS Rajamouli’s epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning. He reprised his role in the second part, Baahubali: The Conclusion as well.

The actor recently made headlines after his name was linked with his Adipurush co-star and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. However, the two clarified that they are “just friends.”

