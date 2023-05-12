Isha Talwar Reveals She Got Hit By A Squib During Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Shoot; Says 'My Eye Was..’

Isha Talwar who recently starred in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo has been receiving rave reviews for her performance as Bijli. The show revolves around women running a drug cartel. In the show, she plays Dimple Kapadia’s on-screen daughter-in-law.

The actress recently revealed that she was accidentally hit by a squib in the eye while filming an action sequence at night. She added that her co-star Deepak Dobriyal, took her to multiple ophthalmologists, who advised her to rest in the dark. Talking about being hit by a squib, Isha told Mid-Day in an interview, “Since we were shooting in the salt pans in the middle of the night and it was too dark to see where the squibs were, the shot accidentally went straight into my left eye. My eye was swollen and I could not open it."

The actor’s doctor advised her to avoid light, so she stayed in the dark for three days before returning to the shoot. Despite director Homi Adajania suggesting the use of a body double for the action scenes, the actress refused the idea.

Isha has several action scenes in the show. She is seen sharing screen space with Radhika Madan and Angira Dhar. Deepak Dobriyal plays the antagonist in the series.

The web series ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is now available for streaming on Disney Hotstar. The show’s plot revolves around Savitri (played by Dimple Kapadia), the head of Rani Cooperative, who manages the business with the help of her daughters-in-law Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta. The story is set in Hastipur, a neglected village located in northwest India. Isha had earlier shared with PTI that working with Homi Adajania was one of the biggest reasons why she wanted to be a part of the series.

Isha Talwar started out as a model and appeared in various commercials. She later made her film debut with the 2012 Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu. She will reportedly be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.