Ishaan Khattar Can't Stop Praising His 'The Perfect Couple' Co-Star Nicole Kidman

The Perfect Couple will see Ishaan Khattar sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 17:16 IST

Ishan Khattar talks about his experience of working with Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple. He talks about his preference for long-form storytelling, his craft, and so much more.

Ishaan Khatter is known for his versatility. He does not conform to one genre or form of storytelling. From Karan Johar’s Dhadak to Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, he has been part of different kinds of movies and storytelling formats. The international series, The Perfect Couple, is the upcoming venture of Khattar with Nicole Kidman. On being asked whether it is a deliberate move to take on diverse projects, he smilingly said the diversity of the work “surprises him" and hence, he is trying to discover himself as a performer and make the most of the opportunities. He said that opting for diverse films and formats is not by design.

He recently wrapped up the shoot of Netflix limited series which also stars Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning. While talking about his experience working the accomplished Hollywood actors, he said that it is a feat he is proud of and noted that the experience isn’t too different from that on a Bollywood set. While talking about his experience working with Nicole Kidman, he termed her as an “actor par excellence" and an “icon". Admitting that it is a pleasure to share the screen with her, he said, “There’s so much to learn from her".

Talking about his craft and experience working abroad, he reflected that in a broader sense, what we artists do is the same. He felt that there isn’t a major difference between a local and an international crew. “We’re all trying to tell stories in an engaging way," he added.

After A Suitable Boy, The Perfect Couple is Ishan’s second international series. On being asked whether he is more fond of long-form storytelling, he pointed out

    • That the trick is to recognise which material is better suited to the cinematic format, and which belongs to the long format. He added that Some stories can be told in a more efficient way through a long format.

    Khattar is next coming up with Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa. The drama revolved around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. For the film, he has stepped into the shoes of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Terming it an “incredible experience" to be part of a chapter of Indian history he said that he is fortunate to interact with Brigadier Balram.

