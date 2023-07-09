Ishaan Khatter Admits That Box Office Results Affect Him: 'Life Is A Series Of Ups And Downs'

We’ve all known Ishaan Khatter for his performance in Bedhadak and Suitable Boys. The actor who has a flair for choosing unconventional characters and roles has rightly made him a popular coming-of-age actor among the masses. However, his last two outing Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot failed to accumulate positive results at the box office. Now Ishaan in his latest interview has confessed that he does get affected by box office results. However, he doesn’t let that deter him from his goal of entertaining people.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Ishaan Khatter explained that it takes a lot from the makers and the actors to churn something credible for the viewers. Hence, it’ll be not true if he says that he is detached from the box office numbers. He shared, “It takes a lot of hard work and energy to realise a story, and the hope is always for it to come to fruition and reach as wide an audience as possible. But alas, life is a series of ups and downs and you’ve got to accept success or failure and move on. I’d like to believe I can take them both in good spirit and focus on being better each time."