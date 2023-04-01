Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Announce Pregnancy With Dreamy Pics, 'Baby On Board'

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are all set to embrace parenthood. On Friday afternoon, the couple made the pregnancy news official on Instagram with mushy romantic photographs. The soon-to-be-parents appear to be spending quality time together on the beach. What stole the limelight is that the duo took the ‘twinning and winning’ game a notch higher for their romantic photoshoot. While Ishita dazzled in a breezy maxi dress, Vatsal complemented her in a matching shirt paired with white bottoms.

In a romantic gesture, Vatsal Seth goes down on his knees to kiss Ishita’s baby bump, while the mommy-to-be shares a contagious smile. Another photo shows the couple gazing lovingly at each other as the camera captures the candid moment. The bright sun and the clear blue landscape of the sky and the ocean only ended up accentuating the dreamy moment. “Baby on board,” the couple captioned their joint post. Take a look at it here:

The photos have already amassed over a lakh likes with fans flooding the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Even their close acquaintances from the industry have showered immense love on the duo. Actor Shaheer Sheikh wrote, “Mubarak ho mere bhai (Congratulations my brother).” Helly Shah and Ridhima Pandit added a string of red hearts under the post. Meanwhile, Kishwer Merchantt added, “Congratulations you guys.”

The official announcement comes only a week after the baby mamma caught the attention of the paparazzi outside the airport. The pregnancy was kept a hush affair before she was pictured, hence the video of the actress making an appearance with the baby bump created a massive buzz online. Ishita Dutta was seen donning a body-hugging knee-length dress and her look was completed with the addition of comfy black sneakers. She smiled and waved to the cameras before walking inside the airport premises. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Previously, during making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Drishyam 2, Ishita revealed it was her superstar Ajay Devgn who played matchmaker for her. “I met my husband through Ajay Sir. I am very happy that he was our matchmaker,” she told the host.

Ishita Dutta rose to fame for her stint in the Drishyam movie franchise, while Vatsal Seth played the lead role in Taarzan: The Wonder Car. The couple tied the knot back in 2017.

