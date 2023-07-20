Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Share First Photo with Baby Boy: 'We Have Been Blessed'

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared the first photo of their son. They took to Instagram and shared a photo from the hospital along with the note, “Us ❤️ We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." Many of their friends and fans showered the couple with love and congratulatory messages.

Kushal Tandon wrote, “Mubarak mere bhai." Anita Hassanandani added, “Congratulations 🎉." Drashti Dhami wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️". Mahekk Chahal commented, “Wow congratulations to you both with a beautiful baby boy . God bless 🙌." Ridhima Pandit added, “Congratulations guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ blessings and best wishes ❤️❤️❤️."

Throughout Ishita’s pregnancy journey, the couple delighted their followers with enchanting reels and adorable pictures from her maternity photo shoot. Recently, the couple was spotted stepping out for a brunch date in Mumbai.

Prior to the arrival of their first child, Ishita and Vatsal organised a Griha Pravesh ceremony in their new home. In celebration of Mother’s Day on May 14, the couple hosted a grand baby shower in the city, attended by their close friends and family members.