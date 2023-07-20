Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Share First Photo with Baby Boy: 'We Have Been Blessed'

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth share first pic with their son.

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 13:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy last night, July 19. They shared the first photo.

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared the first photo of their son. They took to Instagram and shared a photo from the hospital along with the note, “Us ❤️ We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." Many of their friends and fans showered the couple with love and congratulatory messages.

Kushal Tandon wrote, “Mubarak mere bhai." Anita Hassanandani added, “Congratulations 🎉." Drashti Dhami wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️". Mahekk Chahal commented, “Wow congratulations to you both with a beautiful baby boy . God bless 🙌." Ridhima Pandit added, “Congratulations guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ blessings and best wishes ❤️❤️❤️."

Throughout Ishita’s pregnancy journey, the couple delighted their followers with enchanting reels and adorable pictures from her maternity photo shoot. Recently, the couple was spotted stepping out for a brunch date in Mumbai.

Prior to the arrival of their first child, Ishita and Vatsal organised a Griha Pravesh ceremony in their new home. In celebration of Mother’s Day on May 14, the couple hosted a grand baby shower in the city, attended by their close friends and family members.

    • Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.

    Vatsal Sheth is best known for his roles as Raj Chaudhary in Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004, Shaurya Goenka in Ek Hasina Thi in 2014, and Kabir Raichand in Haasil in 2017. He was most recently seen in Malang and on the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta is most known for her roles in the 2015 Hindi movie Drishyam and its 2022 sequel, Drishyam 2. She has additionally portrayed the principal character on the TV programmes Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Bepanah Pyaar, and Ek Ghar Banaunga.

    first published: July 20, 2023, 13:06 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 13:22 IST
