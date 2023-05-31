'Isn't It Normal To Wear Bikini On A Beach?' Shivya Pathania Shuts Trolls

RadhaKrishn fame Shivya Pathania was at the receiving end of online trolling for posting pictures in a red bikini from her Maldives vacation. The actress shared snaps on Instagram, posing in front of a wide blue sea. She glammed up with a bold red lip tint and a pair of silver hoop earrings, leaving her curly tresses open. However, some people online criticised the actress’ choice of outfit and trolled her. Some criticised Shivya for insulting her culture, while others asked her not to post such images on social media. Now, the actress has responded to the negativity she faced, asking, “Isn’t it normal to wear a bikini on a beach?"

Talking to ETimes, Shivya Pathania said that audiences connect with her because of the characters she portrays on screen, but it may not be a true reflection of her personality in real life. “Apart from that, I am a girl with a unique style of dressing, and since a young age, I have been fond of dressing up," she said.

The actress mentioned that after uploading the pictures in bikini, she received a mixed set of views. Some gave her positive feedback on the look, while others ‘inundated with hate comments." She said, “People told me not to wear this and were policing me on what I should wear…While I respect everyone’s opinion, I want to reiterate that my attire doesn’t define me." Therefore, she had no choice but to put up the message on social media. Shivys added that she was grateful to those who came to her defence.

Many people had opposed Shivya Pathania’s pictures, citing that her outfit choices were incoherent with the mythological characters she plays on screen. The actress told the portal, “I have been equally loved for the mythological characters I’ve played and also other charactersfrom shows like Humsafars. Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and the web show shoorveer." Shivya is noted for her role in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

Shivya had also reacted to flak in an Instagram post, highlighting the trend of bullying women for what they wear. She said that outfit should not be a benchmark to judge a woman’s character.