Iswarya Menon Birthday: From Namo Boothatma to Veera, Top 5 Movies of the Actress

ISWARYA MENON BIRTHDAY: Iswarya Menon is an Indian actress who has worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. Over the years, she has charmed audiences with her captivating and stunning beauty. From action-packed thrillers to romantic comedies, Iswarya Menon has showcased her versatility and range as an actress in a wide variety of genres.

The actress has starred in many movies like Apple Penne, Namo Bhootatma, Ner Ethir, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and many more. On May 8, the diva turns a year older. To mark the occasion, a list of her top 5 movies has been compiled for fans to enjoy. So, take out some time to unwind and enjoy these films of Iswarya.

Namo Bhootatma

The film Namo Bhootatma is a horror-comedy movie that was released in 2018. The film is directed by R. G. Vijayasarathy and produced by Atluri Sridhar. It features Iswarya Menon, Komal Kumar, and Ravishankar Gowda in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of a young couple who move into a haunted house and encounter supernatural entities. The film balances the horror and comedy elements quite well, providing an enjoyable experience for the audience. Iswarya Menon’s performance is commendable, and she effectively portrays her character’s emotions throughout the film. Veera

Iswarya Menon’s film Veera is a thrilling roller coaster ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The action-packed movie features explosive fight scenes and a captivating storyline that will keep you hooked till the very end. Iswarya Menon plays a fierce character with remarkable acting skills, and her on-screen presence is a treat to watch. The film is a blend of comedy, romance, and high-octane action that guarantees an entertaining experience. Veera’s foot-tapping music and lively dance numbers add to the fun and excitement of the film. It’s a perfect weekend watch that will leave you with a smile on your face. Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi stars Siddharth and Amala Paul in the lead roles, while Iswarya Menon makes a cameo appearance. The film follows the story of a couple who face challenges in their relationship and must overcome them. Iswarya Menon’s brief but impactful appearance adds a fun element to the film. Her chemistry with the male lead is refreshing and delightful. Tamizh Padam 2

The film Tamizh Padam 2 is a hilarious parody movie that released in 2018. The film is directed by C.S. Amudhan and features Shiva and Disha Pandey in the lead roles, with Iswarya Menon making a cameo appearance. The movie satirizes popular Tamil films and their cliches, with witty dialogues and humorous scenes. Iswarya Menon’s cameo as a newsreader is comical and entertaining. Dasavala

Iswarya Menon made her debut in the Kannada film industry with the 2013 movie Dasavala, directed by M S Ramesh. Her work in the film was highly appreciated, and it instantly became a hit.

