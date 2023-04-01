It Was A Real-Life 'Selfiee' Moment For Nikhil Bane And This Police Officer

Marathi TV show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra has gained immense popularity. Every participant of the show has become a household name and people have been cheering for all of them . One such name is actor-comedian Nikhil Bane who rose to fame from the show itself. He has created a loyalty for himself in the hearts of fans through his humorous pieces. Recently, he took to social media to post about police visiting his home. Fans wanted to know what it was all about.

Nikhil posted a couple of photographs and captioned it, “Senior Police Inspector (PI) of Bhandup Police Station Nitin Unawane visited my residence today. Happy moment for me and my family. He is a big fan of our program Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra". The caption revealed that the police inspector made a friendly visit to his house as he is a huge fan of the show and Nikhil.

Advertisement

The post garnered a lot of social media attention. People showered their love for the comedy show in the comments section. Even though Nikhil is famous now, he lives in a chawl in Bhandup, Mumbai. This isn’t the first time he has shared photographs of his house. A visit from the SI of Bhandup Police made the photographs even more special.

One user commented, “Simply great dear Nikhil. It itself is an honor to your efforts as a part of… Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra… And all other great Artists of MHJ… Heartiest Congratulations buddy. Just keep it up." Another user commented, “Nice Nikhil, keep making people laugh with your talent and don’t forget to smile either."

Some complimented his house and others expressed their pride to see Nikhil doing so great.

Advertisement

Nikhil will be appearing alongside Dattu More, another comedian from Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, in a prominent role in the show Boss Mazi Ladachi. The two are all set to entertain everyone with their acting and comedy in the new show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here