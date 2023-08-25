‘It Was Liberating’: Janhvi Kapoor On Shooting For Jr NTR-starrer Devara

There have been many ongoing rumours regarding actress Janhvi Kapoor’s role in her most-anticipated South debut movie, Devara, opposite actor Jr NTR. She is currently busy shooting for the movie, which is slated to release in April 2024. Devara will also star another Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, who will be essaying the role of a villain. Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her role in the film. Janhvi said, “I have shot for three days for the film. It was so comfortable. They were so loving. It’s everything I have been dying to do for such a long time." She also called her experience as of yet as “liberating". She added, “When I went on set and they gave me the brief and when I just had fun in front of the camera, it was just the most liberating thing." When asked about the language barrier, she said that the three days were just reaction shots with no dialogues. She also disclosed that the shooting of her scenes with dialogues will begin in September.

In a separate interview with Pinkvilla recently, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her belief in manifestation. She gushed about getting the opportunity to mark her Telugu debut with Jr NTR and said, “I manifested working with Jr NTR so much. I think, for one year I was like, ‘Please mujhe mauka mile (Please I hope I get the chance).’ And finally, it is happening." She also revealed she would love to work with actor Ranbir Kapoor next.