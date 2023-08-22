It’s A Boy: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Secretly Welcome Second Child In Los Angeles

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have become parents once again, as the couple welcomed their second child on August 3rd in Los Angeles. The couple, who already share a 15-month-old son named RZA, have managed to keep the name of their newest member under wraps. Sources suggest that the name begins with the letter R, following the trend set by their first child. Rihanna, known for giving surprises in a stunning way, amazed the world with her pregnancy reveal during her grand performance on the stage of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The unexpected news left her die-hard fans excited and shocked.

Announcing the news to PEOPLE, a source told, “Rihanna feels her family is now complete. It’s something she’s always wanted."

Rihanna and Rocky celebrated the arrival of their first child on May 13, 2022, and named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, a tribute to the renowned leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name was Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

During her second pregnancy, the Diamonds singer made the most memorable pregnancy announcement at her Super Bowl performance. She cleverly combined fashion and surprise by cradling her stomach while unzipping her attire. Her ensemble, consisting of a jumpsuit with a bodysuit, showed her growing belly, leaving the audience stunned.

A source close to Rihanna told the outlet that the singer is “the happiest she has ever been" being a mother to her 15-month-old son, RZA and was excited about starting her journey as a mother for the second time.

Talking about her initial months as a new mother, the singer told British Vogue that the experience was intense. She expressed that those early days were transformative, describing them as legendary. Rihanna admired how becoming a mother reshapes one’s perspective, “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever," she added.