It's A Wrap For Aju Varghese-starrer Phoenix

Aju Varghese and Anoop Menon-starrer much-awaited movie Phoenix has been making headlines since its announcement and viewers were eagerly waiting for more updates about the film. According to the latest reports, the makers have recently wrapped the shooting. The Aadu franchise fame Midhun Manuel Thomas has penned the script for the upcoming Malayalam horror. The movie has created hype among the viewers, and now it will be interesting to watch how the movie rules the box office.

The promo video for the film, which was released recently, also received immense appreciation from the audience. The video features actor Aju Varghese, who is seen to be extremely surprised by the script when he sits down to read it. When he turns the pages for reading in the video, the light goes off. Meanwhile, the light returns when the page is folded back. At the end of the video, the actor notices a small girl standing away from him.

Advertisement

This suspense video has created some curiosity about the film.