It's A Wrap For Chiyaan Vikram-Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the first time for the upcoming Thangalaan. The shooting of the film was put to a halt several times, once because Vikram fractured a rib during shooting an action sequence and later, when the actor became busy with the promotions of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. But the good news is, it is finally a wrap-up for Thangalaan and Vikram has himself confirmed the same on his social media handles.

On the day the shooting schedule was completed, Vikram tweeted pictures from both the first and last days of shooting and announced that the makers had wrapped up filming. He said that it was the most “evocative" experience working with a talented cast and crew for 118 days and ended by thanking Pa Ranjith. Take a look at the tweet.

After the recent KGF films drew the attention of the people towards the dynamics of power over the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka, Thangalaan will also follow a narrative woven around the gold fields. The Kolar mines are the setting for the Pa Ranjith movie, which is based on the experiences of mining employees between 1870 and 1900, making it a period drama.