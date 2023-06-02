It's A Wrap For Jailer As Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia Cut Massive Cake With The Team

The makers of Jailer featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles have wrapped shooting for the film, Sun Pictures informed the fans on Twitter, sharing pictures from the wrap-up party. In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen cutting a massive cake which reads, “Jailer shoot wrapped," joined by Tamannaha and director Nelson Dillipkumar while the entire team is seen cheering with joy.

In another, Rajinikanth can be seen posing for the camera with a thumbs up. And the third picture shows the entire crew of Jailer posing for the camera with Tamannaah, Rajinikanth and Nelson posing for the click. The caption of the tweet read: “It’s a wrap for Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom."

See the pictures from the wrap-up party here:

Earlier, it was reported that the team was shooting for a short schedule in Chennai. In the film, the superstar will be in the character of Jailer and the film has reportedly predominantly shot inside a prison. The film boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in significant roles. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will be seen in an extended cameo. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The team had earlier released the teaser of Jailer and received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 10.

Apart from Jailer, Rajinikanth also recently finished filming his cameo portion in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial, Laal Salaam. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai-based crime lord in the film which features Vishnu Vishan and Vikranth in lead roles.