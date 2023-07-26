It's A Wrap For Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Vivekanandan Viralaanu

The shooting of the Malayalam film Vivekanandan Viralaanu was wrapped up on Tuesday and has moved to its post-production stage. The film is written and directed by veteran filmmaker Kamal and features Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The film is jointly produced by Naseeb Rahman and Shelly Raj under the banner of Nediyath Productions. The team officially announced the news on social media platforms. The set of photos shared on Instagram shows the entire team smiling as they posed for the camera.

“Pack Up! The movie Vivekanandan Viralaanu officially packed up on 24/7/23 followed by a marvellous pack-up party. Stay Tuned for more updates," the caption of the post reads.

According to the team, Vivekanandan Viralaanu is touted to be a socially relevant satire. Shine Tom will be seen essaying the role of Vivekanandan who is a government employee in the film. The story of the film revolves around his encounter with five women who enter his life at various stages and the subsequent events.

Along with Shine Tom Chacko, the film also features Grace Antony, Sminu Sijo, Swaswika, Johny Antony, Mareena Michael, Sidhartha Siva Maala Parvathy and Manju Pillai in significant roles in the film. Speaking about the technical team, the camera of the film has been handled by Cinematographer Prakash Velayudhan, and is edited by editor Ranjan Abraham. The music is composed by music director Bijibal.

Vivekanandan Viralaanu went to the floors on June 15. Shine Tom Chacko announced the film with its poster on Facebook.

“Started Rolling Today," he wrote in the caption of the post.