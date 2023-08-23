It's A Wrap For Suresh Gopi And Biju Menon's Legal Thriller Garudan

The much-anticipated filming for the star-studded legal thriller Garudan, featuring powerhouse actors Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in leading roles, recently concluded in Kochi. Spanning across both Kochi and Hyderabad, the shoot was a collaboration of creativity and talent. The film, helmed by debutant director Arun Verma and produced by Listyn Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, has successfully wrapped up its production phase.

Director Arun Verma shared insights into the extensive production, revealing that it spanned a total of 75 days across three distinct schedules. Garudan stands as a testament to the legal thriller genre, boasting a formidable ensemble cast and a significant budget. Director Arun Verma brings his creative vision to the forefront, known for previous works such as Chhoona Hai Aasmaan (2007), Hip-Hip Hurray (1998), and Jashnn: The Music Within (2009).

Garudan weaves a compelling tale around the journey of a justice advocate and a university professor. The narrative is carefully crafted to keep audiences in a state of suspense and anticipation, promising an engaging cinematic experience. The ensemble cast is bolstered by the inclusion of remarkable talents like Dileesh Pothan, Jagadish, Siddique, Divya Pillai, Abhirami Ranjini, Thalaivasil Vijay, Arjun Nandakumar, Major Ravi, Balaji Sharma, Santhosh Keeshatur, Ranjith Kangol, Jais Jose, Malavika, Josukutty, and Chaitanyam Prakash.