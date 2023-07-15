It's A Wrap For Thalapathy Vijay And Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo

Actor Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Leo and ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates. And, the latest one will definitely excite the fans the most. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, on Friday, announced the completion of the shooting of the much-anticipated film. The director wrote, “IT’S A WRAP FOR #LEO! 125 Days of the shoot in 6 months! Thanks to the entire CAST AND CREW who have put their souls into this film! This journey has been yet again been very close to my heart and personal! Proud of you boys." Lokesh also posted a picture with all the crew members who worked on the film.

The post went viral on the micro-blogging platform, amassing 91,000 likes, 20,000 retweets and almost 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

A few days ago, the director announced the completion of actor Vijay’s portion in the film Twitter. He tweeted, “And it’s a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na!" along with a picture of himself and the actor.

The actor and the director are working for the second time on the film Leo. Their first collaboration was Master which was released in 2021. The film became one of the highest-grossing Tamil film industry, despite releasing at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.