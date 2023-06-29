It’s A Wrap For Varun Teja’s Gandeevadhari Arjun

Gandeevadhari Arjuna‘s production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra unveiled the title and first-look motion poster of this film on January 18. The first glimpse looks splendid with brilliant visuals of the action sequences. It promises an edge-of-the-seat action thriller. Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for this project. The motion poster of Gandeevadhari Arjuna has garnered more than 6,00,000 views.

Fans appreciated the poster and one of them tweeted that they should release Gandeevadhari Arjuna in Hindi as well if they believe in their content. The user further tweeted that Varun has the charm to attract the crowd.

Varun Tej, referred to as Mega Prince by fans, has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming action thriller film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Praveen Sattaru has written and directed this movie. Varun informed fans about the wrap up in a tweet on June 27. “EXECUTED and EXCITED, Bringing our # Gandeevadhari Arjuna to you on the 25th of August", reads the caption. Varun looks handsome in a leather jacket and gloves and is also shown holding a revolver in the poster. The text overlay on the poster reads," EXECUTION DONE, MAKING EVERY SHOT COUNT FOR."

Social media users appreciated it and one of them commented that Gandeevadhari Arjuna‘s director Praveen always brings something new to the table. Others also applauded Meyer’s music and said that they are looking forward to his composition for this film.

Makers remained tight-lipped about the female lead in Gandeevadhari Arjuna for a long time. However, now it is out in the public domain that Sakshi Vaidya will essay the female lead opposite Varun in this movie. Vinay Rai, Malcolm JK Baker, Milan Ogier, Lee Nicholas Harris, and others have also acted in Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Besides Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Cloud9 Studio and Film the Agency have also produced this movie, billed to be the most expensive film in Varun’s acting career. According to the reports, Varun will appear in a never seen avatar in this film.