Actress-director Nandita Das is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Zwigato. During one of her promotional interviews, Nandita spoke about the concept of equality, single parenting and much more. Nandit also opened up about her relationship with her song Vihaan. Nandita and Subodh Maskara parted ways in 2017.

As per Nandita, being a single parent is difficult, but it also has lovely joys. The director revealed that she has a wonderful relationship with her son and that they talk about a variety of topics and travel together.

She said, “So single parenting ke bahut sawaal toh uthte hi hai. People say ‘Acha you are separated, what happened? He seems like a nice guy.’ I am like yes two good people can also not be so compatible. Jo aapke best friends the, not all of them have stuck around, right? We have given so much importance to the institution of marriage, there are some amazing relationships but there are hundreds of fascial relationships which we all know of."

Recalling an incident, she said, “I remember I was walking into Vihaan’s school once and this mother came to me and she said, ‘Oh I am feeling so good I’ve resigned as the CEO of my company’. I was like ‘oh, what happened?’ She was like ‘they will get another CEO but my child won’t get another mother’. It suddenly put that guilt in my heart. I was like ‘shit, but I am working."

Nandita added a child must see the amount of hard work her mother put into her day.

She added, “To answer your question, yes, single parenting is difficult because you are the go-to person for everything and you take on, especially if you are a working person and a woman who has grown up with guilt, which is our middle name for most women and we all struggle with it, but there are also lovely joys of it."

Nandita Das’ upcoming film Zwigato stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead role. The film has been premiered at Toronto Film Festival and Busan Film Festival. The film will be released on March 17.

