It's Intolerable, HC Tells YouTube Channels After Fake Videos Claim Aaradhya Bachchan Is 'No More'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently moved the Delhi High Court and filed a suit seeking an injunction against several YouTube channels from posting fake news about her health. And on Thursday, the HC has restrained YouTube channels from sharing videos on 11-year-olds’ health.

What Has The Delhi High Court Said?

The Delhi high court has granted an order of injunction against the infringers and uploaders from uploading the infringing videos and ‘any such content which infringes privacy and gives false news’ about Aaradhya Bachchan. The court has also directed Google and YouTube to give details of the infringers including their contact number and email addresses.

“Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be it child of celebrity or of a commoner," Justice C Hari Shankar said as quoted by Live Law.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s Lawyer Calls It a ‘Landmark Judgment’

Ameet Naik, who was representing Aaradhya and Abhishek in the court called it a ‘landmark judgment’ and said, “It is a landmark judgment on 3 counts - an injunction which upholds privacy of a child, against disseminating false and fake news about a child which is harmful to a child and against defamation. Children must be treated with parity - whether celebrity child or otherwise - court has said that the intermediaries should have a zero-tolerance policy on such fake news which is harmful to a child same as that for child pornography."

When Abhishek Bachchan Lashed Out At Trolls Attacking Aaradhya

For the unversed, Aaradhya Bachchan is often targeted by trolls on social media. During Bob Biswas promotions, her father Abhishek Bachchan had lashed out at haters who constantly attack his daughter. Back then, he reacted to the negativity Aaradhya receives on social media and told BollywoodLife, “While It’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face."

