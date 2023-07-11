Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
‘It's Like Scaling Mt Everest,’ Says S Thaman On Working In Pawan Kalyan’s Bro: The Avatar

Bro: The Avatar is slated to release on July 28.
Bro: The Avatar is slated to release on July 28.

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 18:58 IST

The music composer has recently opened up about the hard work he put into the songs and music for the film.

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan shared screen space with Sai Dharam Tej for his upcoming film Bro: The Avatar. The team is not leaving any stone unturned in promoting the film, which is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The first single of the film was dropped by the makers a few days ago. It has been composed by S Thaman. The music composer has recently opened up about the hard work he put into the songs and music for the film. In a conversation with Deccan Herald, when asked what challenges he faced while working on the film, S Thaman said, “It’s like scaling Mt Everest." He shared, “Every tune in the film has freshness. We’re doing a promotional song on ‘time’. How time is more significant. It may not feature in the film, but it might get a place in the rolling titles. Another duet featuring Dharam Tej is about to release soon. Another song based on a sloka will be up for release. Apart from these, a montage song is being planned for the climax." “Bro will surely make an impact on the psyche of audiences with its screenplay and dialogues. Trivikram’s touch has added a new flavour to the story," he added.

Speaking about the music in Vinodhaya Sitham and how it influenced him, S Thaman shared that there were no songs specifically in that film. He also added that the background music was good, there were variations, moods and patterns attuned to the story. S Thaman added that given Pawan Kalyan’s stature matters the most, he had to work a lot on the music in Bro: The Avatar.

A few days back, the team of Bro: The Avatar released its first lyrical song, My Dear Markandeya. The film also features Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Ketika Sharma, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu in prominent roles. Bro: The Avatar is slated to release on July 28. The film is jointly helmed by the production house People Media Factory and ZEE Studios.

first published: July 11, 2023, 18:58 IST
