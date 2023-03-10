It is finally happening! Tamil actor Silambarsan’s 48th outing is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International along with R Mehndran. The film has been tentatively named STR 48. This is Kamal’s 56th project as a producer. It will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy after he rose to fame for his work in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020). The project has been officially announced on social media with a promotion clip.

Kamal Haasan shared the announcement on his Instagram timeline on Thursday and wrote, “Cinema connects generations; shortens gaps. Congratulations to youth and talent!"

Advertisement

Silambarsan also shared the motion poster on Twitter and wrote, “Dreams do come true."

Advertisement

It is also speculated that music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also on board for the film. However, it has not been confirmed by the team yet. If the report is true then it will the first collaboration between Anirudh and Silambarasan. The rest of the cast and crew details have been kept under wraps and are expected to be revealed soon.

This is the second project announced by Raaj Kamal Films International after November, last year. Before STR 48, the production house had announced that they will be teaming up with Mani Ratnam for a project and Kamal Haasan will be headlining the project which has been tentatively touted as KH234. The film will mark a collaboration of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly 35 years. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2024.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actor-filmmaker is currently busy shooting Shankar’s directorial, Indian 2, which was put on hold in 2020 after an accident on sets that claimed 3 lives. The Nayakan actor recently shared a picture from the sets of the film with the action design team. Indian 2 is expected to be released this year.

Kamal will also be returning as Vikram in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial film Vikram’s second instalment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here