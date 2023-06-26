'I've Asked Ekta Kapoor For Work': Ssshhhh... Koi Hai Fame KK Goswami

KK Goswami is one of the well-known faces of the entertainment industry, but he is currently in the headlines after a long time. The actor has appeared in several well-known shows including Shaktimaan, Vikraal Aur Gabraal, Ssshhhh… Koi Hai and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Despite his small physical stature, he got a lot of praise from the audience and critics.

Goswami made his mark not only in the TV world but also in the film world with his acting prowess. But do you know what the actor is doing right now and where he is?

KK Goswami, who appeared in back-to-back shows and movies, was last seen in the 2020 film Ram Singh Charlie. The drama film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Kakkar and Sharib Hashmi. The movie revolved around the life of a circus artist and his subsequent struggle after the circus closed. The film also featured Kumud Mishra playing the title character and Divya Dutta, Akarsh Khurana and Farrukh Seyer in other important roles. After Ram Singh Charlie, KK Goswami was not seen in any projects for a long time. And in a media interaction, KK mentioned that he currently has no work.

He also revealed during the interview that he is trying his best to get some projects. For this, he also contacted Ekta Kapoor. Apart from this, KK Goswami also mentioned that he keeps in touch with casting directors and makers for work.