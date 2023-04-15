J-Hope Says He 'Raised Jungkook Well' in Last Video Before Military, Talks About BTS; ARMYs Get Emotional

The countdown for BTS's Jung Hoseok’s, better known as J-Hope, military enlistment has officially begun, and members of the ARMY all over the world are feeling the bittersweet emotions of sending off their beloved artists. But before J-Hope bids goodbye to his fans and enlists in the military on April 18, he made sure to give them a heartfelt farewell by holding a special Weverse live session. The Weverse live, which took place on Friday, was a touching moment for fans as they got to see J-Hope's bright smile one last time before his hiatus. The session was filled with emotional moments, laughter, and of course, J-Hope's incredibly infectious energy.

During the session, J-Hope expressed his gratitude toward members of the ARMY and greeted them with some warm hugs as always, staying true to his signature introduction “I am your hope”. He also shared that he is expected to be discharged from his military duties on October 17, 2024, which will mark the 18 months of his enlistment. Reading a comment that read, “October 17, 2024—Hobi's discharge date, I'll be waiting for this day only.” The BTS star replied, “October 17, right. I’ll be back safely.”

Undoubtedly, there was a promise to always stay in touch with his fans through music and social media. “Like Jin hyung who comes on once in a while, if I’m able to, I’ll come to visit as well,” J-Hope said, referring to the eldest member of the iconic K-Pop Boyband Kim Seokjin, who is currently serving on active duty. Fans can certainly look forward to little video logs from their beloved rapper who is sure to have something wonderful in store as he goes on to fulfill his duty to his country for the next 18 months.

But what would have most members of the ARMY bawling was a simple yet impactful message that Hoseok left for them to look back to. Before shutting the Live, he gave his infectious smile as he said, “Don’t forget Hobi, I love you.”

As expected, the live session has quickly become a hot topic among fans who are trending the hashtag “ARMY will wait for you Hobi” on Twitter. Many are expressing their love and appreciation for J-Hope's unwavering dedication and love toward his fans. Others are wishing him for him to come back safely. While ARMYs may miss J-Hope's infectious energy and bright smile during his hiatus, they will be eagerly anticipating his return to the stage.

