J-Hope Surprises BTS Fans With His First Letter Since Military Enlistment, Sends His Love to ARMY

BTS member Jung Hoseok, famously known by his stage name J-Hope, posted his first letter since his military enlistment. He posted the heartwarming letter on Weverse and thanked ARMYs for their love and support. In the letter, he informed his fans about his whereabouts and assured them he is doing well.

The letter, when translated to English, reads, “Army!! How are you doing??? ❤️‍ It’s a great weekend

I have just finished my teaching and research lectures as an instructor at the 36th Division Baekho Training Center, and I have been appointed as a diligent Assistant Instructor for the trainees. As expected, I have been very busy with my duties, and I haven’t had time to share news… So, I came here briefly to convey my greetings through this message. While carrying out my military duties in the hot month of July, I remembered those days when I was passionately active as J-Hope around this time last year. Although we have different appearances, I believe that the burning desire to envision the future is the same!!!! I wanted to let you know that I am living as Jeong Hoseok and J-Hope, unchanged in any situation or place, hahaha Please take care of yourselves, ARMY, in this hot weather~~ Stay safe from the rain~~~ I wish good health to all the soldiers, including the trainees !!!!!!! Loyalty!!"

Advertisement

The fandom couldn’t keep calm and took to social media to celebrate the news of their favourite Hobi. The ARMY has already started trending his name on Twitter. ‘HOBI’ and ‘jung hoseok’ are trending in the music and K-pop categories, respectively, on the platform.

Check out their reactions here: