Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To Takeshi's Castle Making A Comeback, Fans Demanding Him To Lend His Voice Again

If you’re a 90s kid, you’ll be familiar with Takeshi Castle. Growing up during the early aughts, Indian children were glued to their television screens watching the reruns of comic highlights from the physical Japanese game show Fûun! Takeshi Jô aka Takeshi’s Castle with hilarious Hindi commentary by actor Jaaved Jaaferi.The show was originally shot in 1982, however, it was aired for the Indian audience with Jaaferi’s comical commentary. The show started with a large group of participants competing to reach the final round by successfully completing the tasks and overcoming the obstacles. With reports suggesting that Takeshi Castle will soon make a comeback and fans want no one else but Jaaved Jaaferi lending his voice once again, the actor and dancer reacted to it with gratitude.

Resharing the article on his Twitter handle, Jaaved Jaaferi penned,"Aside from me having the time of my life doing this, the show blessed me with immense love,appreciation and a huge fan following. Indebted 🙏🏽 #TakeshisCastle. ‘Get Jaaved Jaaferi Or Don’t Do It’, Fans React As Takeshi’s Castle Is Set To Make A Comeback!."

Fans too were quick to register their demand for Jaaved Jaaferi to make a comeback for the nostalgic show. One of the netizens wrote, “We can’t expect/ accept anyone else voice other than you for the show. #TakeshisCastle." Another one tweeted, “Jaaved you deserve it and you deserve more . We should not forget the fact that you are the king of dance. Right from Bandra days till today. Stay blessed, happy always." Someone else said, “You have set up a benchmark. It’s impossible to hear someone else’s voice here."

Last year, when News18.com spoke to Jaaferi, he denied being approached for the new show. “I have not been approached but I would love to be a part of it again. I remember when they approached me I was a bit reluctant. I was told it was a kid’s show and I had to give commentary. I watched a few episodes and loved it. I thought it was a crazy mad show. It just started picking up and we also found a lot of adults liking the show. I would really love to do it again."