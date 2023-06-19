Jackie Shroff Attends Karan Deol's Reception, But This Time Forgets To Bring His Iconic Plant

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, recently exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, in a joyous wedding ceremony. The wedding ceremony was followed by an extravagant star-studded reception. Many prominent names from the film industry including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Suniel Shetty among others were seen at Karan’s reception. Among the notable guests, it was the legendary actor Jackie Shroff who effortlessly stole the limelight.

The actor made a fashion statement, donning a black bandhgala, paired with grey pants, his signature Nehru cap, and retro-style sunglasses. His presence exuded timeless elegance to the star-studded occasion. While Jackie Shroff made heads turn at the reception, one element was noticeably absent this time – his iconic Spider Plant. Known for his deep love for nature, the actor has a cherished tradition of gifting this plant to his friends and family in order to promote environmental conservation. Nevertheless, his appearance sure grabbed everyone’s attention. He even posed for the paps at the venue. Check out the video:

Advertisement

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding was a delightful celebration, filled with love and happiness, as their families and close friends came together to mark the special occasion. However, it was at the lavish reception that the guest list truly stole the spotlight. The guest list included power couple Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among many other notable personalities.

Advertisement

At the sangeet ceremony, Sunny Deol presented a delightful surprise for the guests, as he paid tribute to his character, Tara Singh, from the film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Dressed in similar attire, Sunny enthralled everyone by dancing to the popular song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Following his wedding, Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming note along with the first pictures from the ceremony. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" he wrote.