Jackie Shroff's Fun Banter With Paparazzi at Airport Wins Hearts: 'Kya Ho Raha Hai Bhidu'

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is the definition of cool in tinsel town. With his inimitable style and unmatched swag, ‘apna bhidu’, the name he goes by on social media, is the paparazzi’s favourite too!

Jackie has captured the adoration of his admirers and online users with his exceptional way of life. His advocacy for “ped lagao" or “plant trees" has struck a chord with his fans, as he frequently promotes tree planting by carrying a small pot plant with him. He genuinely cares for nature and is committed to making a constructive contribution to the environment.

Only recently, Jackie was spotted at the airport engaging in a fun banter with the paps. The 65-year-old, who has been a part of the Bollywood industry for almost forty years, is recognized for his lighthearted and amusing personality. He has a tendency to not take life too seriously! As he reached the VIP departure gate of the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, paps flocked to capture his stylish entry. “Kya ho raha hai bhidu? Kya kar rahe ho tumlog yeha subah subah," he asked the paps, who were stationed at the airport to capture celebrities’ entries. He then went on to pose with the security personnel at the departure gate and blow a flying kiss to his fans outside.

Aside from his charitable pursuits, Jackie Dada, as he’s fondly addressed by his friends and fans – has also made a comeback in showbiz. He recently starred in the Amazon Prime short film “Hunter" alongside Suniel Shetty, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. The audience is eagerly looking forward to his upcoming collaboration, Jailer, with megastars Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

During the recent launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, numerous Bollywood stars made consecutive appearances on the red carpet. However, it was Jackie Dada who captured the hearts of the internet with his unique red carpet appearance. On Saturday, the actor, who has been actively promoting tree planting, was seen carrying a sapling on the red carpet and even featured with the plant in photos taken inside the event. Netizens were impressed and expressed their admiration for Jackie through humorous memes and messages.

