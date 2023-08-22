Jackie Shroff's In-Flight Plans Are Hilarious And Relatable: 'Soo Jaunga Lamba'

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s charm and humorous interactions with the paparazzi have made him a favourite among people. A recent clip of the star interacting with the paps while leaving for the airport has surfaced online. Although Jackie Shroff was in haste, he paused and interacted with the photographers. Wearing a red half-sleeve shirt, black bellbottom pants, black shoes and sunglasses, he exuded timeless style. When asked about his source of entertainment on the go, Jackie responds with his trademark style, “Phone haina bhidu, kuch na kuch chalte rehta (I have my phone, something or the other keeps happening)."

Jackie Shroff responded to the query with an epic reply that perfectly shows his carefree attitude. He shared, “Script padhunga, aaju baaju wale se baat karunga, khaana khaunga, gaana sununga, so jaunga lamba saans leke. Aur waise Internet ke bina merko lagta nahi tumlog ka toh kuch hone hi nahi wala hai. (I’ll read scripts, chat with the person next to me, have some food, listen to music, take a long nap. And honestly, without internet, I don’t think you guys will be able to survive."

“Abey internet nahi hoga toh jhaad, paan, chidiya, pakshi, dariya wariya, sab dekh, maa ki aankho me dekh, bhool gaya bachpan kaise guzra. Aur landing ke baad Glance toh hai hi. (Without the internet, look at the trees, leaves, birds, rivers and everything around. Look into your mother’s eyes, remember how your childhood went. And after landing, there’s always the Glance)," he adds.

The actor has been taking back-to-back flights over the last few days, leaving fans curious about the status of his upcoming projects.

Just before settling in his car, Jackie Shroff takes a moment to offer some advice to everyone. He highlights the importance of safety and urges everyone to wear seat belts while travelling. And in his own unique way, he also suggests planting more trees for a better future.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff is gearing up to entertain the audience with his upcoming film Baap, directed by Ahmed Khan. This exciting project brings together the iconic 90s action heroes, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. Earlier sharing the character poster, the actor wrote, “Khalnayak ho ya Hero, macha denge Gadar. Koi shaq."