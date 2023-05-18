Jackson Bazaar Youth Official Teaser Out: Shamal Sulaiman's Film Is Intense And Thrilling

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Jackson Bazaar Youth recently unveiled its teaser. It hints at an intense thriller storyline that unfolds predominantly during one eventful night, promising a gripping cinematic experience for the audience.

Directed by debutant Shamal Sulaiman, the film stars Indrans, Jaffer Idukki and Chinnu Chandni Nair in the lead roles. The film also has Lukman Avaran, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Mathew Thomas in significant roles. Scripted by Usman Marathi, it is all set to hit the big screens on May 19.

While music has been composed by Govind Vasantha, the cinematography of Jackson Bazaar Youth has been handled by Deepak D Menon.

So far, the teaser has garnered over 61,000 views and is still counting more. Several social media users have lauded the teaser in the comment section. One user wrote, “Teaser Looks Promising". Another user added, “Superb." A third user commented, “Lukman fans assemble".

Watch the teaser here:

The trailer of the film was released by Think Music India on May 5 and has received over 2 million views. It provided a sneak peek into a challenging phase in the life of one of the band members. It also introduced a stern police officer (played by Indrans) who takes harsh measures against the band members. The storyline focuses on the band’s journey as they encounter a local mishap and search for ways to overcome it. Take a look at the trailer:

Actor Indrans is best known for films like Apothecary, Aalorukkam, #Home and Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan. Some of his other notable projects include Virus, Malik, Salute, Thrissur Pooram, Samarppanam and Eesho. The actor has a few projects in the pipeline including Pendulum, Rani, Joy Full Enjoy, Kannadi Talkies, Adrishya Jalakangal and Centimeter, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Shamal Sulaiman has worked as an assistant director for films including Sudani from Nigeria, Halal Love Story and Momo In Dubai in the past. The films were loved by the audience for their exceptional storyline and direction.