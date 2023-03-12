Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Pre-Oscars Dinner with Tell It Like A Woman Team in Stunning Pantsuit

While all eyes are on the Indian Oscar nominees this year, hoping for a win, actress Jacqueline Fernandez is also soaking in the awards ceremony fervour. The actress is all set for the 95th Academy Awards as her film Tell It Like A Woman has been nominated in the Best Original Song category for the track Applause. The film It is an Italian-American production and it officially marked Jacqueline’s Hollywood debut.

Ahead of the ceremony, she attended a pre-Oscars dinner with the film’s team. The actress turned up for the grand event in a navy blue pantsuit, with a matching bralette. She paired it with high heels and straight hair.

Posting pictures on Instagra, she wrote, “Pre Oscar-dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!" In the photos, Jacqueline was joined by Japanese model Anne Watanabe, actor Mira Sorvino, Indian fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, filmmaker Andrea Iervolino, and others.

Tell It Like a Woman’s song Applause is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside Naatu Naatu from RRR, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film is an anthology directed by Leena Yadav, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Silvia Carobbio, Taraji P Henson, Mipo Oh, and Catherine Hardwicke.

The Indian nominations at this year’s Oscars are the film RRR for its song Naatu Naatu and the documentary films The Elephant Whisperer and All That Breathes. The ceremony is taking place on March 12 in Los Angeles.

