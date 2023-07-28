Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Street Style With Denim Bralette And Ripped Pants

Jacqueline Fernandez can give fashionistas a run for their money with her top-notch sartorial choices. Her style often manages to turn the heads of the fashion police. Whether it’s promotional events or during her time off, she sets the bar high with her style statements, slaying it like a pro every single time. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a series of pictures on Instagram, sending major street-style vibes. Her uber chic outfit features a blue denim backless bralette with a halter neckline, which has tie-on detailing on the back. She paired it with a loose-fit red pair of trousers with ripped knees and a set of straps attached to them, which are set flowing freely.

Jacqueline styled her look with a pair of funky sneakers, gold hoop earrings, gold stacked rings and a silver necklace. She went ahead with subtle makeup, opting to keep it neutral with nude eyeshadow, lipstick and contoured cheeks. For her hairdo, she styled her tresses into two long high braids. The denim bralette she chooses is from the shelves of Prada, which reportedly cost $795 (Rs 65,000 approximately). Jacqueline Fernandez added multiple boxing glove emojis in the caption of the post.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez left fans in awe as she sizzled in a black crop top and jeans, showing her perfectly-toned midriff. In the photos, we can see her wearing a black crop top, accentuating her slender waistline, while the low-waist skinny jeans perfectly showcase her hourglass figure.