Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Perfectly Toned Body as She Nails Aerial Yoga in Sultry Instagram Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez shared some photos where she can be seen nailing aerial yoga. She went for an all-black body-hugging outfit.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 14:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga in her latest Instagram post
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga in her latest Instagram post

Jacqueline Fernandez is a fashion inspiration in many ways. The actress is known for perfectly pulling off all her outfits and always stuns with her sartorial choices. Jacqueline is also a fitness enthusiast; her recent social media post is proof of that. On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of photos where she can be seen nailing the aerial yoga. For her workout, she went for an all-black body-hugging outfit. In some of the photos she kept her hair tied up in a messy ponytail and in another photo, she can be seen letting her gorgeous mane down.

In the photos, she is seen performing different poses of aerial yoga. She did not caption her post but left two emojis. Take a look:

Her fans and followers took to the comment section to leave words of encouragement for her. One user wrote, “Looking so beautiful n lovely" while another user added, “Love this is picture" A different comment read, “flexibility at its best"

Meanwhile, the actress has been making headlines for a long time now due to her alleged links in the Rs 200 crore extortion case also involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The latter is currently in jail.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which featured Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The actress has several projects in her pipeline, including Fateh. While filming in Amritsar, she had a great time with the movie crew and shared glimpses of her experience with her fans. She is also set to star in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

About the Author

Srijita SenSrijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 14:27 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 14:27 IST
