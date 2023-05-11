Jacqueline Fernandez FORGETS Her Luggage at Airport After Security Check; Here's What Happened Next

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. In a video that surfaced on social media, the Bollywood diva appeared to be in a hurry, as she realised that she missed her luggage, only after entering the airport.

The clip revealed that after a security check at the front gate, Jacqueline directly went inside, with a phone in her hand. But even before she crossed the second gate, she realised she left her bag behind and asked her acquaintance to bring it for her. The clip was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram.

The Ram Setu star made a stunning case of airport look in her all-white sartorial pick. The actress donned a white crop t-shirt atop a matching denim skirt with a back slit. Jacqueline sealed her look with contrasting black ankle-length booths. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

While it is unknown where Jacqueline was jetting off, she was accompanied by producer Raghav Sharma, which hints that the trip is seemingly work-related. Raghav also shared a picture of Jacqueline on his Instagram Stories. In the photo, the actress can be seen sitting on the flight. She also sported a face mask and followed coronavirus related protocols. While sharing the picture, Raghav wrote, “Off to my favourite city with Jacqueline Fernandez."

Jacqueline, on May 13, will be performing in her Da-Bang The Tour Reloaded in Kolkata. On her tour, Jacqueline will be joined by a few more celebrities, including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Ayush Sharma and Prabhu Deva among others. Going by Jacqueline’s choice of date to fly out of the tinsel town, it is presumed that the star was heading to Kolkata.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Jacqueline dropped a series of glimpses of last year’s Da-Bang tour, wherein she was also joined by Katrina Kaif and Daisy Shah. While sharing the pictures, Jacqueline wrote in the caption, “Was going through all these amazing Da-Bang The Tour memories (thank you to this incredible team and amazing people who made it happen!) And I’m so excited to be back performing with Da-bang on the tour Reloaded in Kolkata!! Can’t wait to see you there on the 13th May!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline, apart from this tour, will also be seen in Vaibhav Mishra’s Fateh, wherein she will share the screen space with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. Jacqueline wrapped the first schedule of the crime action film in March this year. The actress will also be seen in Aditya Datt’s action sports film Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! In the film, she will be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.