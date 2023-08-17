Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri Get BRUTALLY Trolled For 'Kissing' In Public After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Lip-Lock

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri are getting brutally trolled following their appearance at Palak Purswani’s star-studded birthday celebration. The duo, who made headlines for their kiss on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, was seen on the red carpet posing for pictures. During the photo-op, Jad and Akanksha were seen getting playful with each other and giving each other kisses. A video of the same has gone viral. The sight has left fans upset, with many calling them out for their act.

At the party, Akanksha looked sexy in a short, silver dress featuring a plunging neckline. She styled the outfit with tightly-braided hair. Meanwhile, Jad turned up in a casual white ensemble. The duo posed for the cameras with Jad and Akanksha holding each other close and having a fun time while posing for the cameras. Fans were not impressed with them and took to the comments to troll them.

“Bahar aa kar keh rahi thi bigboss ne task diya tha. Abhi kyu yeh sab?" a social media user asked. “Ghatiya aadmi ghatiya Aurat," added another. “Aese public pe behuda harkat kar k ky dikhana chahte ho," a third comment read. “Essliye Paras mai essko chora tha 😂😂😂," a fourth user said, referring to her break up Paras Chhabra.