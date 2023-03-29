Jagdeep Birth Anniversary: Iconic Comedian's Memorable Movies with Amitabh Bachchan

JAGDEEP BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Veteran actor Jagdeep is most remembered for his character Soorma Bhopali in the movie Sholay. The actor worked in the industry for over 6 decades. He started his career as a child artist in 1951 with BR Chopra’s Afsana. He made his breakthrough as an actor in the film Parde Ke Peeche in 1971. Jagdeep worked in several films like Gora Aur Kala (1972), Sholay (1975), Hum Dono (1985), Phool Aur Kante (1991), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), etc.

Jagdeep was also popularly known for his collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen. His first big-screen movie with Amitabh Bachchan was Sholay in 1975. They together worked in various other movies like Shahenshah, Toofan, Do Anjanne and Do Aur Do Panch among others.

On Jagdeep’s 84th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at his top movies with Amitabh Bachchan:

Sholay

The movie, directed by Ramesh Sippy, boomed at the box office. It starred the famous Jai-Veeru duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra and had the special appearance of Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali. Shahenshah

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Inspector Vijay Kumar Srivastava or Shahenshah. Directed by Tinnu Annand, this movie is about a dual role of a cop named Vijay who fights against crime and corruption. Jagdeep played the role of Tarachand Badlani. Kaalia

In this 1981 film, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a man seeking revenge against the people who killed his father. Jagdeep made a guest appearance in the film. Kaalia also featured Asha Parekh. Ganga ki Saugand

Jagdeep enacted as Mathurada. The Sultan Ahmed directorial revolves around Thakur Jaswant Singh who rules over the region with an iron hand. The roles of Jeeva and Dhaniya were played by Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. This movie was released in 1978. Soorma Bhopali

Jagdeep’s character in Sholay went on to become such an icon that he directed the film based on Soorma Bhopali. He even played the lead. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the role of a police inspector.

The legend entertained us with several iconic films. The last film that he acted in was Gali Gali Chor hai (2012). He is also known for his special appearance in various horror movies and in the projects by Ramsay Brothers.

