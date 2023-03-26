Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have been in the news recently for their rumoured relationship. Social media is filled with photos and videos of the two going out on lunch and dinner dates. However, their relationship rumours transcend the space of social media and found a mention in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament of India.

Rajya Sabha chairman and the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar teased the AAP MP as the latter gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the government’s NOC to Mehul Choksi’s Antigua citizenship and its subsequent failure to present a strong case before Interpol, which led to the withdrawal of the red corner notice against him. Dhankar took an indirect dig at the rumours and said, “You have already been….you occupied enough space in social media. This may be a day of silence for you."

Watch:

Advertisement

The dating rumours surfaced after the two were spotted on dinner and lunch dates together. Recently, the MP was asked about the relationship and he had a perfect reply. In a video that has been going viral on social media, Raghav Chadha was questioned about his rendezvous with Parineeti Chopra, just when he was coming out of the Parliament. With a smile plastered across his face, Raghav shared, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

He was also asked about his marriage plans to which he said, “Aapko bataenge jab karenge to (Will let you know when I get married)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila which is the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The real-life story will see Dosanjh playing the titular role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here